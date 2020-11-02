Filthy Rich episode 7 preview: Will it air despite cancellation?







As you prepare for Filthy Rich episode 7 on Fox next week, it makes sense to wonder one big question. Is the series still actually going to air?

If you do not know what we’re talking about here, recently it was confirmed that both this show and NEXT were canceled by the network after a handful of weeks on the air. Note that they each were put on a shelf for a long time before they ever aired, and we were never particularly optimistic that they would deliver good ratings.

Despite the bad news, though, we have yet to see any indication that Filthy Rich will be pulled off the air. Because this is a show with a fairly limited number of episodes — and there is no clear replacement that the network can put on — we think that they will air the remainder of the series out.

With that in mind, let’s go ahead and share the full Filthy Rich episode 7 synopsis in case you want more news as to the story ahead:

After Margaret gives all the children an ultimatum, Ginger decides to help Rose put on a fashion show to unveil her new collection. Meanwhile, Jason’s bonding with Veronica leads to an unexpected revelation about his brother in the all-new “2 Corinthians 3:17” episode of FILTHY RICH airing Monday, Nov. 9 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (FIL-107) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

For those wonder what the Bible verse is in question, it’s this: “Now the Lord is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is freedom.” One way or another, we have a feeling that this will be linked to the story within this episode. It’s hard to imagine it any other way given that thematically, there have been connections between the titles and the stories that they contain.

