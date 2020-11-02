All Rise season 2 promo: Court is (almost) back in session







In just two weeks’ time on Monday, November 16, the All Rise season 2 premiere is going to be upon us! This is a new season’s worth of cases, and also a chance to see how the show will do its part to reflect society.

While we know that there are some scripted programs on CBS that are choosing to write around the pandemic to the best of their ability, that’s not happening with the legal drama. This is really one of the first shows to take it on with that virtual-trial episode earlier this year, and the promo below showcases characters wearing masks and dealing with what is perceived as the “new normal” for the time being. The promo also alludes to social justice and some of the other most-discussed subjects of the past few months.

In the event that you want more details about the first episode specifically, we advise you to check out the synopsis below (if you have not already):

“A Change Is Gonna Come”– Lola and Mark try to rebuild their friendship after Mark witnessed Lola being detained during a protest while defending a teen girl, amid an escalating encounter with police, on part one of a two-part second season premiere of ALL RISE, Monday, Nov. 16 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network. Through a series of flashbacks, details emerge surrounding the night of the protest as well as the long-lasting effects they have on Lola, Mark, Emily, Luke and everyone else involved. Also, to help with the court backlog due to closures caused by COVID-19, Lola hires Ness Johnson (Samantha Marie Ware), a bright, outspoken legal clerk who immediately clashes with Sherri.

Clearly, this is an episode that will hit the ground running, and All Rise may need that to generate some buzz. After such a long layoff, there is no guarantee at the moment if a huge influx of viewers are going to come back around to watch.

New normal. Same pursuit of truth. #AllRise returns in 3 weeks! pic.twitter.com/ThfSvpyDkF — All Rise (@AllRiseCBS) October 26, 2020

