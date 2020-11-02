NCIS: New Orleans season 7 spoilers: Pride prepares for the ‘storm’







As you prepare for the NCIS: New Orleans season 7 premiere on CBS this Sunday, know there is a lot on the series’ plate. This is a murder-mystery show, there will be that component thrust upon it.

To go along with that, though, the Scott Bakula series is going to be diving head-first into the painful subject matter of the pandemic. This is the only series in the franchise choosing to do that with the premiere, as NCIS: Los Angeles is taking place after the fact while NCIS proper will be kicking things off in the past. New Orleans will feature the city on the brink in its premiere, as everyone is still trying to get a handle on things in the early days of the health crisis. It’s going to leave Wade in a desperate position as she tries to make sure she has proper supplies. Meanwhile, Pride and the rest of the team just have to figure out a way to get the job done. They don’t stop with their jobs just because of what is going on out there in the world.

While this episode may at times be bleak, we don’t imagine that it is meant to be altogether depressing when the dust settles. We think that the eventual goal is for this series, like so many others in the franchise, to offer up some escapism from the outside world. The NCIS: New Orleans crew is a family who battles through hard times and works to help anyone who needs it. We think that this will course through the show once more this season — we don’t think the entirety of the season will be about the pandemic, but there was a clear desire here to take it on in the early going.

