This Is Us season 5 episode 3: The highs and lows for Kate, Toby







As we get set for This Is Us season 5 episode 3 airing on NBC next week, there are a number of different storylines worthy of some speculation.

When it comes to Kate and Toby, though, we’re specifically looking for a greater amount of insight on their plans to adopt. It feels like Kate’s story has fallen by the wayside more than anyone else in the Big Three, and we get it. She’s not as knee-deep in the feud as Randall and Kevin are, and to along with that we’re all still talking about the reveal that Randall’s mother may actually be out there somewhere alive.

For Kate and Toby, we do have an inkling now that their story is going to start to move forward at a steady pace. For some more evidence of that, just take a look at the video below! Throughout “Changes,” they will get a chance to spend some time with a mother looking to give her daughter up for adoption. It seems like the mother is getting good vibes about Chrissy Metz and Chris Sullivan’s characters, but the reality here still remains — there is no guarantee that the adoption will go through. There’s a chance the mother will back out and they have to go into this fully prepared for that to happen.

We know that in the future, Baby Jack (or, we suppose, Adult Jack in this case) has a sister. Yet, at the same time there is no guarantee that this sister is adopted at all. There may still be some surprises ahead…

What do you want to see for Kate and Toby on This Is Us season 5 episode 3 — or potentially beyond?

