Batwoman season 2: Another look at Javicia Leslie’s costume







We know that Batwoman season 2 is coming in early 2021, but to make the wait easier, we’re finally starting to get a few sightings of the costume!

Late last month, The CW and the folks over at Warner Bros. TV were kind enough to share some of the first photos of Javicia Leslie sporting the new Batsuit, and you can see one of those above. With that being said, though, we hadn’t had too many chances to actually see the suit in more of a normal environment — at least until now. The video below from Leslie’s Twitter is a chance to see a lighthearted moment or two, but also get a sense of how the suit actually looks — and it’s cool.

One of the things that we do like the most about the new Batwoman suit is all of the red accents across the board — it just helps it to pop a little bit more, and also differentiates it from what Ruby Rose wore through much of the first season.

Now that we’ve gotten a good sense of what the new Batwoman is going to look like, there is another big question that remains — what about Ryan Wilder? The character’s alter ego is still shrouded somewhat in mystery, though once again we don’t think she is meant to be a mirror to Rose’s Kate Kane. There will be different attributes about her and ways that she stands out, and she may have her own separate motives for wanting to put on the cowl.

From what we’ve heard, uncovering the truth about Kate’s disappearance is going to be one of the big stories moving into season 2, and we’re sure that some others will be revealed before too long.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Batwoman season 2?

Going into the weekend… 😂 pic.twitter.com/Oy4hEfV0IF — Javicia Leslie (@JaviciaLeslie) October 31, 2020

