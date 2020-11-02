Young Sheldon season 4 premiere sneak peek: Sheldon’s big interview







Thursday’s Young Sheldon season 4 premiere is right around the corner, and there is going to be quite a bit about this that is sentimental. The bulk of the premiere is going to be something that was first planned back at the end of season 3, and it represents Sheldon Cooper moving into a new phase of his life. With his high-school graduation right around the corner, college is on the horizon … and he is only eleven years old.

What this entire experience likely taught Sheldon is just how different he is from everyone else — and yet, how different had to feel normal for him. The sneak peek below focuses on Sheldon being interviewed by the local news alongside his family — after all, it’s not every day that you see someone graduate high school #1 in your class before their 12th birthday.

The sneak peek is certainly funny enough, but what Sheldon will have to figure out from here is mostly how to prepare to adapt to all of the dramatic change that is coming his way. One of the things that we learned about this character so many times over from The Big Bang Theory is that it was not easy for him to deal with all of the various things that happened to his routine. These challenges are likely going to present themselves throughout this series as well. He’ll need to learn to cling to the things that are important, and they can help to get him through some of the tough times.

Ultimately, our big question is this: What happens with Sheldon where he doesn’t see his siblings all that much as an adult? Meanwhile, will the show ever get to some of the darker periods after the death of his father?

