A Million Little Things season 3 premiere spoilers: Will Eddie survive?







As you prepare for A Million Little Things season 3 to premiere on November 19, most questions out there are about Eddie’s fate. It’s ultimately hard for them not to be. Just think in terms of what the stakes are right now, as the car accident is the sort of incident that will change everyone’s lives.

It’s pretty telling how the premiere here is named “hit & run,” since it clearly suggests that whoever struck Eddie has no desire to sit around and deal with the aftermath of it. That does also feed into some of the questions as to whether or not this was planned.

For a few more details now on what’s ahead, be sure to check out the full A Million Little Things season 3 premiere synopsis with more news on all of the different stories ahead:

“hit & run” – In the aftermath of Eddie’s car accident, Katherine leans on their beloved group of friends for support. Meanwhile, Rome and Regina face a tough decision about the future of their family, and Delilah sees how her kids are thriving and wants the same for herself. Maggie jump starts her new life in Oxford, while Gary continues to navigate his new relationship with Darcy on the season premiere of ABC’s “A Million Little Things,” airing THURSDAY, NOV. 19 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and Hulu.

Obviously, Eddie’s fate is not the only big story within this episode, but we have a feeling already that this is going to be the jumping-off point for almost everything else. From a storytelling perspective alone, it is one of the first dominoes that could fall, and in some way it could inform how Gary, Rome, Regina, and other characters want to live.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to A Million Little Things right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to the A Million Little Things season 3 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, be sure to stick around for other news. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







