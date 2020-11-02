Jeannie Mai leaving Dancing with the Stars over health concern







There’s some breaking news coming in now on Dancing with the Stars, and it is tied towards the health condition of Jeannie Mai.

In an interview with Good Morning America today (watch below), the co-host for The Real and Holey Moley star confirmed that she has been diagnosed with epiglottitis, an inflammatory condition that, if left untreated, can become seriously life-threatening.

In a statement, here is what Jeannie had to say about her departure:

My doctors discovered a health concern with my throat which requires immediate attention and surgery … I am heartbroken that my DWTS journey has to end here. I have pushed myself to new limits, physically and mentally, and I am so proud of how far we’ve come.

Jeannie and her pro partner Brandon Armstrong made it fairly far this season, and even though they were just in the bottom two, we do think that there was a reasonably good chance that they could have emerged from that even with tonight being a double-elimination. She had a natural ability on the ballroom floor, and that wasn’t just as a technical performer — she had a real knack for getting into character and entertaining. She’s going to be missed tonight — which is now turning into a single-elimination following this shocking news. The show is still scheduled to air as planned.

This article was written by Jessica Carter.

