Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: The pandemic, William Barr, & election







For starters, this was the last episode before the Presidential Election. Also, this was an episode that featured two main segment.

First and foremost, the focus was on the pandemic — no real surprise, given the simple fact that this is one of the main campaign issues between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. If you listen to the former, it’s clear that this is an issue he would like to bury into the background. Oliver ripped the President when it comes to his handling of the health crisis, including some of his claims about the early days of it. This meant delays in PPE and the true meaning of a travel ban involving China.

Following this segment, Oliver then transitioned over to another segment we did not see coming: William Barr. He’s a prominent figure within the Trump Administration, but at the same time he’s not the most prominent figure now. Yet, his role as the Attorney General makes him more important than almost anyone. His views can be at times extreme (especially when it comes to executive power), and his opinion of Presidential power is such that he plays a key role in orchestrating things behind the scenes.

Was there comedy tonight? Sure, but at the same time Oliver was not in the mood for messing around. What he did during this show was pretty simple: He focused largely on the two most important subjects related to the election and why people should consider them. Rather than this being a show extolling the virtues of Joe Biden, it was one showing in Oliver’s mind the clear dangers of a second trump Presidency. In that sense, it was cut-and-dry what the host was setting out to achieve … while also finding ways to inject comedy here and there.

Hopefully, we’ll have a chance to hear Oliver’s take on the other side of the election very soon…

