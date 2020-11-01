The Undoing episode 3 spoilers: Jonathan’s side of the story







As we prepare for The Undoing episode 3, this is going to be a chance for a different perspective. To be specific, it’s a chance for Jonathan’s perspective. This installment will allow you to be able to see things from his point of view — or at least Grace perceiving his point of view. We know how the case is already starting to unravel, and how much of the life that these characters once knew is starting to crumble.

Because this series is fundamentally a mystery — and because it was written by David E. Kelley — we know that things are going to get worse before they get better. Grace is going to find herself followed, and where that story goes could prove to be a surprise.

Below, CarterMatt has the full The Undoing episode 3 synopsis with more news on what lies ahead:

Grace (Nicole Kidman) hears Jonathan’s (Hugh Grant) side of the story and finds herself being followed by someone close to Elena (Matilda De Angelis). Written for television by David E. Kelley; Directed by Susanne Bier.

If we were penning this show, our primary goal would be finding a way to constantly divert expectations. Because of their wealth and status, it is easy to draw specific conclusions about who Grace and Jonathan are. We don’t think this show wants to just cement those in a boring and uneventful way. There are going to be more twists, but the goal of The Undoing isn’t necessarily to shock you at every single point either. It’s about actions, consequences, and characters. It is limited in its episode count as to not over-indulge, and simply give you a really powerful story for however long they need to. Then, it’s all done and you are left with a lot to think about.

