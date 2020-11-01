NCIS season 18: Are we inching closer to longer promo arriving?







Can you believe that the NCIS season 18 premiere is just under two weeks away? It’s been a really long wait to get the show back on the air, but we have a feeling that it will be worthwhile.

Want to get some more NCIS news in video form? Then be sure to check out our premiere discussion below! Once you do just that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more insight and then also view our playlist. We will have some other updates very soon…

For the sake of this article, what we want to do is start to build up some more anticipation for the first promo, especially since we imagine it is coming at some point within the very-near future. Think along the lines of the next week or so. Why would CBS wait on it more than that? We’re already just 16 days away from the premiere and at this point, some footage starts to trickle in. There’s a lot of interesting stuff coming here, as well, with the return of Fornell along with the chance to see a continuation to a story first introduced in the season 16 finale entitled “Daughters.” The only significant thing we’ve seen the network do is tiny premiere-date reminders during their primetime and NFL broadcasts.

So why isn’t CBS putting out some promos already? While it’s pure speculation, we think that there are two different reasons for it. For starters, it may be taking longer to do the whole production/post-production process these days and the promo department may want to ensure that things are 100% ready. Also, we don’t think CBS wants to get the ball rolling too fast on some of their properties until the election is over. Remember that, at least for the time being, stuff related to November 3 is completely inundating the news. It’s probably a good thing NCIS is a couple of weeks removed from it.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS season 18?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! Also, remember to stick around if you are interested in getting some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







