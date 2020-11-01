The Amazing Race 32 episode 4, 5 airing on same night!







You may have known that The Amazing Race 32 was airing a new episode on Wednesday, but how about two episodes instead? That means a chance to see two different continents, a wide array of challenges, and also a task that throws back to an earlier season of the race.

Don’t you think that things are going to be fun here? We have to imagine so, and you can see the synopses for both of these below.

“Olé, Olé!” – Teams race through Asunción, Paraguay when they compete in a series of switchback Detours from season 20, where they must either stack a pyramid of watermelons or perform a traditional Paraguayan bottle dance, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Nov. 4 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Phil Keoghan is the host.

“You Don’t Strike Me as a Renaissance Man” – Teams are in Paris, France where they must whip up some tasty treats and make enough Crème Chantilly for four pies, as well as compete in a series of carnival games, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Nov. 4 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Phil Keoghan is the host.

All of this sounds exciting, largely because it does really feel like The Amazing Race is leaning heavily into a lot of what we saw to see on the show — fun. The more that this show finds a way to give the teams some wacky challenges and opportunities for conflict, the happier we’ll be. Ultimately, we’re very curious to see how Leo & Alana handle being U-Turned by Will & James. Where are things going to go for the two of them from here?

What do you think is going to be coming on The Amazing Race 32 this Wednesday?

