Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight, November 1?







Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Given that this is the last Sunday before the election, we’re sure that you’re wanting some more content from the show!

This is where we do come in bearing some good news — after all, you are going to be seeing more of the late-night show in its typical timeslot! At the moment, HBO’s official guide shows the episode airing at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, and it may be the most important episode it’s had. This is a chance to produce one final segment about the election leading up to it, and we know that Oliver has a tendency to go big in times like this.

One thing that is notable is that the HBO schedule indicates that this episode could run as long as 45 minutes — isn’t that an exciting proposition? This is a chance in order to really dive into all sorts of important stuff, and maybe we’ll get a rare John Oliver interview in here. One of the hardest things to do when it comes to promoting new episodes of the show is simply this — not knowing what exactly promote. Oliver’s show doesn’t exactly do promos leading up to the episodes, so you never quite know for sure what you are going to get in advance.

Our hope is that no matter what we see on HBO this week, there will also be another episode next week. That one is important given that it will give us Oliver’s first thoughts following the end of the election, and it could help us usher in a new era for the series. If the political world starts to get a little less chaotic, what are some of these shows going to be about? Odds are, Oliver will still find some material.

