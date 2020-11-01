Fear the Walking Dead season 6 episode 5 spoilers: Dwight, Sherry’s story







Next week on Fear the Walking Dead season 6 episode 5, the story is going to evolve yet again. We focused on John Dorie this weekend in a powerful installment and moving forward, we’re getting back into Dwight’s world.

Previously, we saw the character reunite with Sherry after so many years apart. It was emotional and romantic, but there are some considerations that need to be remembered here. What happened to Sherry in all of her years away? Is she even the same person anymore? This is something that does need to be contemplated here as time changes things and we certainly know that it changes people!

For some more insight, CarterMatt has the full Fear the Walking Dead season 6 episode 5 synopsis below:

Dwight and Sherry team up with a mysterious faction of people to take down Ginny; when Morgan unexpectedly offers to help, a power struggle ensues.

As this installment goes along, we imagine that there are going to be a few more surprises. It’d be a shock if there wasn’t. we know that it does seem like there are factions out there already who do want to do away with Ginny, but who exactly are they? The submarine crew in the premiere were interesting, and the same goes for what happened with them and Morgan tonight. Forgive the pun in advance, but what we saw in the closing minutes may be the key for whatever the future ends up holding here. Rest assured, we’re excited to find out what that is … and for the remainder of the season in general. This is a batch of episodes that is only getting stronger with each passing day and we hope the momentum continues to stay this strong.

