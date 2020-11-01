Magnum PI season 3 spoilers: An original series star returns!







We may not have a season 3 premiere date at the moment for Magnum PI, but we do have some story news to report today!

In a new post on Instagram, series regular Amy Hill confirmed that you will be seeing the original TC in Roger E. Mosley back for at least one upcoming episode. He will be reprising his role of John Booky, who he appeared as last year. This is someone who was able to provide some sage advice to the new TC (played by Stephen Hill) and this time around, there may be a musical component to the appearance, as well! In a new post on Twitter, the show’s official writers’ room also confirmed that Mosley is going to be singing, as well.

We’re all for Mosley coming on board for another appearance, especially since it is such a great nod to the original series. Tom Selleck is the only surviving member of the original series’ core who has yet to appear on the reboot, but unfortunately, we don’t see that happening anytime soon. It has to do mostly with his role on Blue Bloods, which films on the complete other side of the country. It’s hard to really bounce between locations like this in the middle of production, especially when you think about everything that is currently going on in the world.

Ultimately, we’re crossing our fingers and hoping that you will have a chance to see some new Magnum PI episodes later this year — the ball is in CBS’ court, as they have the power to make whatever announcement they wish.

What do you want to see when it comes to Magnum PI season 3?

Are there any other appearances from the OG actors you want to see? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also stick around for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

