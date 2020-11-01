Saturday Night Live: Dave Chappelle returning for post-election show







For the first show after the upcoming Presidential Election, Saturday Night Live will be doing something a little familiar.

What we are we talking about in particular? Think in terms of the return of a familiar face here in Dave Chappelle. The last time he hosted the show, it was following the 2019 Election — suffice it to say, this is an important show. Chappelle basically will be tasked with trying to be a voice for a lot of people after what transpires on Tuesday, and there’s no way to know for sure what is going to happen. This is probably why Dave wants the gig, given the fact that he does like to push the envelope and it’s also one of the largest audiences imaginable.

Chappelle last appeared on the show in a brief cameo back during the Eddie Murphy show, where a number of legendary comics appeared including Chris Rock and Tracy Morgan.

SNL did not announce a musical guest last night, but we feel like this is going to be big given that it is probably going to be the last show for at least a week or two. We’re in the midst of a run of consecutive shows almost like no other, and it does make a certain degree of sense for SNL to try and capture as much of the pre-election momentum as possible. After that, the cast and crew may need a little bit of a breather.

Of course, we’re wondering already if any of the old Chappelle’s Show characters are going to appear in this episode — we’re doubtful at the moment, but that is mostly due to the fact that he already did that with his Walking Dead parody four years ago.

Next week! pic.twitter.com/0DjJICXjJW — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 1, 2020

