When Calls the Heart season 8: A tiny, early finale tease







When Calls the Heart season 8 is coming in the new year — and it's going to be powerful. Is there any other way for this show to function? You get romance, heartbreak, joy, and (of course) hope throughout the world of Hope Valley, and we have a small tease now for how the season could potentially end.

In a recent post on Twitter, executive producer Brian Bird noted that the final words from John Tinker in the finale script were “Iris out, to a small heart.” What does this mean? It’s mostly a reference to a camera shot, one that will focus in on a particular heart at the end of the episode. That suggests that the season could end on either a hopeful or romantic note … at least if things go as intended right now. Remember that we’re still so early and things are subject to change.

Moving into season 8, our feeling is that we will be seeing Elizabeth figure out both her personal and professional future, but we have a hard time thinking that she is the only character who will have her romantic life explored in some shape or form. This is a show about a thriving community, and we’d love to see more facets of that than ever as Hope Valley continues to adapt to the ever-changing times.

It’s going to be a little while still before When Calls the Heart season 8 premieres, let alone when we hear about when the finale airs. Be sure to be patient as we go through what is probably going to be a fairly-long process here. We just know that it will be worth it, and that the cast and crew have been working for a while now to ensure we get some great stuff.

What do you most want to see when it comes to When Calls the Heart season 8?

#Hearties, good luck trying to decipher this, but the last words @brspndr wrote in his @WCTH_TV S8 E12 script are: "IRIS OUT, TO A SMALL HEART." pic.twitter.com/TBcPwgW1HP — Brian Bird (@brbird) October 28, 2020

