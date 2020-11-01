The Spanish Princess season 2 episode 5 spoilers: Prepare for a ‘Plague’







As you prepare for The Spanish Princess season 2 episode 5, there is going to be a greater sense of turmoil. In this instance, though, it’s coming from a rather different place than what we’ve seen to date. This episode is entitled “Plague,” and that in itself paints a very particular picture of what is coming. This is about a health crisis within London, and it’s the sort of thing that could have some shocking parallels to the present.

Of course, this is an era where Henry, Catherine, and other characters don’t have access to the same medical advancements that we do in the present. This leads to even more paranoia and uncertainty — and of course, this could manifest itself in the attitudes of some of these characters, as well.

Below, CarterMatt has the full The Spanish Princess season 2 episode 5 synopsis with more news as to what’s coming:

When the plague hits London, the court flees to Hampton Court, but Maggie and Thomas More remain in an empty and surprisingly romantic palace.

As many fans of history know, this is really just the piece of a much-larger puzzle. We’re going to have a chance to see throughout the rest of the season what happens to cause further devastation to Henry and Catherine; some of it is already clear but in the weeks to come, we’ll see more of Henry’s madness, and the lengths that he is going to go in order to get what he wants. How far ahead into the future the series jumps should be interesting, mostly because of when Catherine’s journey ends. There is a period of time following the end of her union to Henry that is noteworthy, as is her attitude towards those around her. We’ll see precisely where the end of this journey goes.

