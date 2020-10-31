The Flash season 7: One change caused by the pandemic







When The Flash season 7 premieres come February, and we know that right away what the top priority is going to be. There are stories that the producers are going to address here that have been sitting on the shelf since the end of last season. This isn’t a series that looks to be living in any pandemic, so with that, they’re just picking up where they left off in the battle against Mirror Master.

Of course, some of these scripts aren’t going to be able to play out as originally written. For starters, we’re going to have to see how the show chooses to address the dismissal of Hartley Sawyer over the past few months. Meanwhile, there is also accommodating the new rules that were drawn out by the aforementioned pandemic. While it may not be a focus of the story itself, it does come with certain limitations. For starters, you can’t have a ton of extras all around each other.

Speaking to TVLine, showrunner Eric Wallace alluded to these chances by noting that “in all of the Flash finales, we would have seen huge crowd scenes, but I think that all has to change [with the new rules in mind].” The planned season 6 finale will be one of the earlier episodes of season 7 and after that, the show will be able to move over to some new ideas that they’ve been thinking up for some time. We’re excited to see some of that!

More than any one specific thing, though, what we’re the most excited to check out is just an expression of what The Flash is going to be doing to help viewers escape the chaos/sadness of the real world. People are looking for something lighthearted and fun, and we know that the show can do this while also touching on some important, serious subjects here and there.

What do you want to see when it comes to The Flash season 7?

