The Good Doctor season 4: About a Freddie Highmore message…







For those of you who do not know, the first two episodes of The Good Doctor season 4 are going to be all about the show taking on the global health crisis. Yet, that isn’t going to be the basis for the entire season. Instead, you’re going to see the show try to move past the era of the pandemic after the first couple of episodes — and there will be a message from Freddie Highmore on-screen to help kick it off.

Want to get some more news on The Good Doctor in video form? Then be sure to check out the latest below! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and then also view our series playlist. We’ll have more updates soon enough…

Speaking to TVLine, showrunner David Shore notes that there will be a Highmore message before some episodes following the two-parter, one where he notes that “this takes place in a post-[pandemic] world — that this episode represents our hope for the future.” We understand why the producers would want to do this for a couple of reasons.

1. One of the big goals of any show is making sure that you have a wide array of different stories to tell — and you don’t want to just hit the same notes time and time again.

2. There is also probably a clear awareness out there that viewers are eventually looking for some escapism from TV — while it may be important to hit on some of this stuff, at the same time the producers don’t want to exhaust viewers with pandemic plotlines. Moving forward allows the show to introduce new faces and showcase some other conflicts that they couldn’t quite do in this particular climate.

Ultimately, The Good Doctor will be bringing you everything you could want and then some moving forward. We’ll just have to wait and see on the results.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Good Doctor right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Good Doctor season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







