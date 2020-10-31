The Bachelorette spoilers: Chris Harrison talks Clare Crawley controversy







Thursday night’s new episode of The Bachelorette seems to more or less be when everything hits the fan — at least per some of the latest information out there. What we know at the moment is that Clare Crawley is leaving the show, and that Tayshia Adams is stepping in! The narrative that has been expressed is that this is a direct result of Clare falling for one of her suitors in Dale Moss, and making it almost untenable for her to move forward with anyone else.

Yet, is this fully the case? There have been question marks due to Clare liking a number of tweets online, including one suggesting that she was “forced out” of the role as opposed to her just leaving of her own volition. This is something that show host Chris Harrison was asked about per Entertainment Tonight; here is just some of what he had to say on the subject:

“I would just say she has complete control … This season of The Bachelorette was completely about Clare. It’s all about Clare, and she will decide where we go from here. It’s totally, completely up to her.”

That seems more or less like a denial, but what was somewhat interesting is that Crawley and Harrison apparently have not spoken in “a few weeks.” If she wasn’t the active Bachelorette, that would be a little more of a surprise — but it doesn’t feel on the surface like Clare has the best relationship with the show. We’ll have to wait and see if that is really the case as things progress.

Do you think Clare Crawley is unhappy with her time on The Bachelorette on some level?

