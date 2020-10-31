Saturday Night Live: John Mulaney, The Strokes expectations







Tonight’s new episode of Saturday Night Live is right around the corner, and it goes without saying that this one is big. It’s the Halloween episode! Also, it is the final episode before the Presidential Election. We expect both of these things to be referenced throughout the show, and it helps that there is a capable host in John Mulaney.

The promo below gives you a good bit of a sense as to what you can expect from Mulaney at the helm — humor that at times can be self-deprecating. John references that he was one of the last hosts before the onset of the pandemic, which leads to him being blamed for everything that happened.

The funny thing about Mulaney hosting is that it doesn’t feel like it’s been that long since he’s hosted SNL for the first time and yet, this is his fourth gig on the show! We hope that he will have a chance to be in the five-timers’ club, as he has proven himself to be really adept in this role. We like him as a sort of annual presence, someone who can come on board and deliver some memorable sketches every single time.

Also, we’re really hoping for a return of the random musical — we have to imagine that there is a really good Halloween-themed one that the producers can bring to the table. We don’t know how you top what you did with the LaGuardia musical, but we’re very-much eager to see SNL try to pull something off here.

Remember this, as well — we are also going to get an announcement for the November 7 show, the first one following the Presidential Election. That one is going to prove memorable in itself, and we’re so curious to see who is being booked as the host.

