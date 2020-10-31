NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 spoilers: The show’s unique pandemic plan







NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 certainly has a number of challenges, but it already has a solution to one of the biggest ones. The show has a plan for how they are going to take on the pandemic, and it is rather simple: Playing it as though we’re already on the road to recovery.

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, here is some of what executive producer R. Scott Gemmill had to say on the subject:

“We’re playing it as if we’re on the other side of this, yet it’s certainly fresh in the minds of everyone … We had to make a decision one way or the other, and my feeling has always been that our show is sort of an hour of escapism. People want to see life the way they wish it was.”

In the end, we have no issue at all with what Gemmill is saying here. There are a lot of other shows that are taking the health crisis on, and that even includes another series in this franchise in NCIS: New Orleans. There is so much sadness in the world right now and for a brief period of time, these installments can give people hope that things will eventually get better. It’s crazy that a show featuring action sequences and crimes can be cathartic, but it’s been a part of the TV landscape for years. Not having it focus on that would be the thing that is a little bit more abnormal.

Without even bringing in the pandemic, it’s clear at this point that NCIS: Los Angeles has enough other stuff on its plate. Think a new mission for Nell plus tying up some of the loose ends that we saw at the end of season 11. There’s also going to be a good bit more of Rountree following his promotion to series regular.

