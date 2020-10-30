NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 video teaser: First look at Nell, Hetty







Just in case you weren’t excited already to check out NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 in just ten days, maybe this will do the trick!

Today, CBS unveiled a new teaser promo for what is coming up, and this is one that puts front and center the return of Renee Felice Smith as Nell. She made it clear close to the end of last season that she wanted to venture out into the world and see what is out there. So where does that leave her now? Let’s just say that she is right back where she should be.

Within this video, you do get a pretty good sense of what we are talking about here as Nell receives a message from none other than Linda Hunt’s character. Nell seems to be very-much confused as to where she is, and Hetty makes one thing very clear — she’s not exactly where she would like to be.

Through at least some of the season 12 premiere, we could learn a little bit more about Hetty’s whereabouts. Not only that, but we could see Nell get handed an important mission that defines a big part of her story early on. We’re personally very much excited about this, given that this is a character very much deserving of being able to go off and do her own thing for a while. Hopefully, she is still integrated with the rest of the team while she does it, given that the last thing we want is another extended hiatus for the character.

Also, it’d be nice to get an update on Eric fairly early on, given that we’ve already gone through enough of an extended absence for him as of late.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news on NCIS: Los Angeles, including another look at what lies ahead

What do you most want to see when it comes to the NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to keep coming back in the event you want some other news pertaining to the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Wondering where Hetty is? Well, here she is… 🚨 #NCISLA returns in TEN Days. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/qGT2Sh5XZA — NCIS LA (@NCISLA) October 30, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







