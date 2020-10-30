The Simpsons spoilers: Homer votes in new Treehouse of Horror







Sunday night’s The Simpsons episode is one that contains a lot of tradition — after all, it’s the Treehouse of Horror! This has been going on longer than some of the show’s viewers have even been alive … but it’s also far from the only important thing happening within this episode.

This installment has the challenge of both addressing Halloween and then also the election this Tuesday, which proves to be a pretty scary proposition for some in Springfield. It’s also rather terrifying for Marge, given that Homer seemingly has no interest in voting … or at least he doesn’t remember. Some of this humor treads on expected ground, but it’s about as timely and topical as The Simpsons ever is with a scene that lasts longer than a few seconds.

Of course, this episode is about so much more than just this. If you haven’t read the official synopsis for it just yet, we suggest that you behold that in its entirety below:

Don’t miss the annual terror-themed trilogy, including a frightening look at the 2020 election, parodies of Pixar and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and a ninth birthday Lisa just can’t get over in the all-new Halloween-themed “Treehouse of Horror XXXI” episode of THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, Nov 1 (8:00-8:31 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SI-3117) (TV-14 L, V)

Basically, somehow this episode is going to combine politics, current events, cartoon parodies, and then also a major milestone in Lisa’s life. There is some humor here in the fact that these characters never really age and yet, here’s Lisa celebrating a birthday. Given everything else that is happening within this episode, it does feel like it’s going to be an unforgettable celebration for her … though probably not in the way that she would like.

