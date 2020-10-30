Supergirl alum joins The CW’s Walker alongside Jared Padalecki







For the upcoming series Walker, The CW and the studio are doing what they can to cast all sorts of familiar faces. We already knew that Supernatural’s Jared Padalecki is taking on the title character, while The 100 alum Lindsey Morgan will be playing his partner. Meanwhile, Genevieve Padalecki is going to be playing the part of Walker’s late wife Emily in flashbacks.

Now, we’re getting the sense that a former Supergirl star is entering the mix! According to Entertainment Weekly, Odette Annable (who played Samantha Arias a.k.a. Reign on the superhero series) is going to recur on Walker as Geri, a bartender at a local par named the Side Step. According to the official character description, she is “an old friend of Walker and his late wife, Emily, who hasn’t seen Walker since Emily’s funeral. It’s clear that she and Walker have a history — a friendship and a shared tragedy.”

It’s good that Walker has a potential confidante here … if that is who she turns out to be. It’s hard to make judgments on the character without seeing her — or without even seeing the show in its entirety. The only thing that we’ve got confidence on at the moment is that we’re gearing up for what should hopefully be a fun and super-exciting series that allows Jared to be both an action hero and a mystery-solver in his own unique way. We’ve known him for so long as Sam Winchester, but we’re excited to see him in a different environment with a show that had a huge following during its own run.

We know that we’ll be seeing Walker early next year — alongside Superman & Lois, it is the most-touted of any of the CW’s new series over the course of the next year. We’ll probably be hearing a lot more about it over the coming weeks.

What do you want to see when it comes to Odette Annable on Walker?

What other CW favorites do you want to come on board the series? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also come back for some other news. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







