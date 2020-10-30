Grey’s Anatomy season 17 spoilers: How to find balance beyond pandemic







At this point, it’s probably clear to a lot of people out there that Grey’s Anatomy season 17 is going to be addressing the health crisis front and center. It’s just the sort of thing that is hard for them to ignore. It’s all over the headlines, it’s an issue that is in every hospital, and we’re sure that there is at least some curiosity in seeing how the doctors over at the Grey Sloan choose to tackle it.

Yet, we also know that there are people out there who would much prefer that Grey’s Anatomy stick to stories more about escapism and fun — even when the show is serious, it is rarely about an event so widespread. Yet, the plan now is for the series to try to do its best to contain a little bit of everything. As a part of a Variety roundtable, showrunner Krista Vernoff admitted that she thought for a time about not addressing it, but eventually settled on a way to both include that (with the help of the writers) alongside everything else that we’ve come to know and love the series for:

“[It] became my job to make sure that we had exciting — I call it fan candy — fun things that aren’t just about PPE and the pandemic and to let you breathe and to let you laugh and we’ve come up with some really fun, creative ways to do that.”

Rest assured, Grey’s Anatomy will still be the same show you’ve come to love … albeit with some changes mixed in.

