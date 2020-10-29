Grey’s Anatomy season 17, Station 19 season 4 deliver epic new promo







Are you ready for the Grey’s Anatomy season 17 premiere to be here? The show is poised to arrive on ABC come November 12, and it will be joined by Station 19 for what is poised to be an epic three-hour crossover event.

As for the content of said event, we don’t think that there is anything that you can be too surprised about. The global health crisis is going to of course be a big factor in the shows’ first episodes back, as everyone at the station and the Grey Sloan has to deal with various accommodations and precautions. It’s impossible to ignore the virus, and nor do the writers want to gloss over it. Taking it on head-first is important.

Want some more Grey’s Anatomy video discussion? Then be sure to watch the latest preview at the bottom of this article! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more and then view our series playlist.

Yet, this extended promo also reminds you that there are some other stories that will still be front and center from last season — they are not going to just disappear into the ether. Think here along the lines of seeing what’s next for Owen and Teddy after the infamous message from last season. Meanwhile, Andy Herrera needs to contend with the shocking reveal that her mother is still alive. What could cause her to just disappear from her life for so many years?

This promo doesn’t necessarily contain larger surprises that weren’t in shorter promos, but it adds further context and gives you the most complete look yet at what this story is going to be. Be prepared for this to be an emotional season, especially when it comes to a tear-jerking moment at the end of the premiere.

Related News – Be sure to get some more Grey’s Anatomy updates right now

What do you most want to see on the Grey’s Anatomy season 17 – Station 19 season 4 premiere crossover?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to keep coming back for some other news. (Photo: ABC, video via SpoilerTV.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







