Shark Tank: Hug Sleep, Cereal Killerz, Animated Lure, & Chip Wheel







Tonight’s Shark Tank episode is going to feature Hug Sleep, Cereal Killerz, Animated Lure, and Chip Wheel — do you want to get more details all about them? Then go ahead and consider this article your source!

Before we get to spotlight the products/sharing some sneak peeks, why not kick things off with the official synopsis? Read on for that…

A husband and wife from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, try and get in bed with the Sharks as they pitch their adult swaddle design. Entrepreneurs from Plano, Texas, try and reel in the Sharks with their inventive approach to fish luring. A husband and wife from Las Vegas, Nevada, share their killer idea for a retail franchise that serves a variety of cereal-centric treats, while an entrepreneur from Provo, Utah, works to convince the Sharks he isn’t stretching the truth about his product designed to relieve back pain.

The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Daymond John and Robert Herjavec.

Hug Sleep – First of all, fantastic name. So what about the product? The comparison is here between this and a baby swaddle, and it’s true that you can look a little comical doing this as a grown adult. Yet, the breathable material is designed to wrap around you and give you a fantastic sleep — this is one of those products that is all about messaging, and convincing consumers to give it a go.

Animated Lure – This is an alternative to traditional lures and live baits while fishing — this is one that looks and moves like an actual fish! It feels like an easy, time-saving way to go out fishing, and that may be appealing to people who don’t want to do it an old-school way. They are a bit pricier than bait/some lures, so this is more for a fisher who wants to be prepared in advance.

Cereal Killerz – This idea is a blast — a place where you can go and eat cereal to your heart’s content — there are tons of varieties and also ways to have it with ice cream, on a waffle, in a bowl, and a whole lot more. It’s a fun, imaginative idea — but does it work as well in this climate?

Chirp Wheel – What you’re getting here is a “wheel” that can effectively help to stop back pain and a wide array of other ailments — all you have to do is look at their program and techniques to follow. It does fall into a strong category of Shark Tank products, one that are all about health and mindfulness.

