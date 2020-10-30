Tehran season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Apple TV+? The latest







Following the big finale today, can you expect a Tehran season 2 renewal? Or, should we brace more for bad news over at Apple TV+?

For the time being, what we should note is this: There is no official news on the Israeli spy drama, though there are some reasons for hope. For starters, this is not a show that Apple has a sole financial stake in, which means that it may not cost them as much money as some of their other originals. Yet, at the same time it allows them to have a smart, captivating drama — and it needs a lot of these. With Homeland now over at Showtime, we do think that there is more of a market out there for this sort of international thriller. It mostly just comes down to finding a way to get more viewers aware of the series in America.

Ultimately, Apple doesn’t reveal viewership numbers for any of its series to the public — there is no real way to know for certain how a show like Tehran is faring. Regardless of its ratings, it’s in the streamer’s best interest to keep it going. It all comes down now to marketing and making sure people are aware of it.

Let’s face it — there is a glut of streaming services out there. Yet, Quibi is gone, Disney+ is for older audiences, and HBO Max can be a little pricey for some consumers out there. (Netflix is also well on its way to getting there.) For Apple TV+, they should try to recognize at the moment that there is a place for them to settle in — stay faithful to your series and continue to use your devices to market your shows.

Hopefully, we’ll have some more news on a Tehran season 2 at some point over the next few weeks — we’ll at least keep crossing our fingers for it.

Do you want to see a Tehran season 2 renewal over at Apple TV+?

