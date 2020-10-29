Saturday Night Live promo: Your John Mulaney highlight reel







This weekend’s Saturday Night Live episode is being hosted by John Mulaney, and if you’re curious, it hasn’t been that long since he last hosted. Of course, we’re not complaining about this at all.

The most remarkable thing about John to this day remains the fact that he was a former writer on the series and was never a part of the cast — with his on-screen brilliance, why didn’t that work out? He’s been at the center of a number of fantastic bits over time, with the random musical segments being perhaps the best. The airport musical from earlier this year was all sorts of fantastic, though nothing has yet topped what we saw with the lobster at the diner.

Of course, beyond Mulaney’s potential as a host, there are two things we’re expecting on this particular show.

1. A lot of great Halloween content. It’s so rare that we actually get an episode that airs on the actual date, especially since SNL does often take weeks off in October. We don’t know if there is ever going to be something to match David S. Pumpkins, but we want to see them try their best!

2. Some sort of Election-themed sketch. Just remember here that we are mere days away from it happening, and that’s honestly one of the biggest reasons why we are getting a new episode of the show this weekend at all. The producers and NBC clearly want to strike while the iron is hot — with that in mind, we’re also set to get one for next weekend after the election, as well. There’s no word on who it will be, but we honestly would love it if we got someone surprising who hasn’t been around in a long time.

