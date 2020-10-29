Superstore season 6 episode 2 spoilers: Are Amy & Jonah leaving?







As we prepare for Superstore season 6 episode 2 to arrive on NBC next week, we have to prepare for a farewell. This episode should prove to be the final one for America Ferrera as Amy — this is an exit that has been long in the works, and really we should just have gratitude that she came back to finish her proper arc in the first place. “California Part 2” will offer up a little bit of closure for her character, but also raise some big questions with Jonah.

Take, for example, this — how is Jonah going to depart? Or, is he going to be departing at all? We don’t get a clear sense that Ben Feldman is leaving the show, so odds are things are not going to go quite according to plan.

Unfortunately, the Superstore season 6 episode 2 synopsis below does not offer up all that much in the way of information.

11/05/2020 (08:00PM – 08:31PM) (Thursday) : As the Cloud 9 employees prepare to send Amy and Jonah off, Mateo and Glenn attempt to organize a video tribute, and Dina searches for a new best friend. TV-14

By the end of this episode, we do expect that a lot of this particular story will be wrapped up, but who knows? There may be some opportunities to extend the story outward from there. Our hope is that we’ll be able to get a more comprehensive look at what’s coming for the rest of the characters, alongside how this show will tackle the evolving times that are going on in a place like Cloud 9. If it was stressful before, we have to imagine that it is even more so now with emotions so high and with much of the country dealing with so much stress.

