MasterChef season 11 filming resumes, premiere date to be announced







For those of you who have been immensely curious on the status of Fox’s MasterChef, we finally have new information to pass along!

According to a new report coming in now from Deadline, filming has resumed on the upcoming 11th season of the hit reality series. A good chunk of the season was filmed before the pandemic-related shutdown took place, but we’re in a spot now where everything is moving forward with the utmost of health and safety protocols enacted. This should enable the series to premiere at some point in 2021 — if it comes back in the summer, it means it will be two years since the most-recent season aired:

In a statement per the aforementioned site, here is what the producers had to say:

“The safety of the entire cast and crew has and is the number one priority … Given the [health] restrictions placed on production, we are creating new and innovative ways to produce the series, while honoring its creative spirit. The behind-the-scenes culinary team, which has always followed all health department guidelines, is now taking additional precautions including wearing gloves, masks and face shields/goggles. While the pressures associated with the pandemic are immense, we are choosing to embrace these challenges as we start production.”

Like with any other production out there, we think that everyone involved is intent on taking the challenge on to make sure that there are results delivered in the end. We just hope that no matter how the show is presented, we still get in the end the same aspirational content that has made this show what it is over the years. We do think the simplicity of the show and the likability of its contestants are overall its biggest strengths year in and year out.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to MasterChef right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to MasterChef season 11?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around to get some more news when it comes to the series. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







