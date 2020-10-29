Outlander season 6: Sam Heughan shares new progress report







As we prepare for the release of next week’s Clanlands book, Sam Heughan is making the publicity rounds — and giving us an Outlander season 6 update in the process!

In a new interview this morning on Live! with Kelly and Ryan, the actor confirmed that they have done some costume fittings already for the upcoming season, and that everyone is just working to ensure that everything is properly cared for and aligned within this health crisis. There are rumors aplenty about a filming start date early next year, but we’re taking a wait-and-see approach with everything these days. Anything and everything can change it, but we know that there is a real eagerness among everyone involved to get back to work.

To go along with discussing Outlander, Sam also did his part in order to detail the process of writing Clanlands with Graham McTavish, plus also filming his show Men in Kilts, which is coming at some point to Starz. You get a few fun stories in here, and it’s the sort of thing that really makes you want to be on a road trip with the two guys! It’s nice to see Sam back on television, and we will take any interview that we can get between now and when Men in Kilts comes back on the air.

If you want to win your own signed copy of Clanlands, Sam and Graham did announce a new sweepstakes on Instagram this week — you can check that out below!

