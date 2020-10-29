The Bachelorette: Chris Harrison on Clare Crawley, Tayshia Adams change







As many of you out there may be quite familiar with already, Clare Crawley’s time on The Bachelorette is coming to an end, and fast. The next new episode on Thursday could very well feature the arrival of Tayshia Adams, who is coming on after Clare seemingly decides to move forward in a relationship with Dale Moss. That’s at least what she may want, though it remains to be seen if Dale is ready for the same thing at the moment.

So how did the show make a pivot? That is one of the murkier questions right now. Remember that this couldn’t be a situation where the show decided out of the blue to replace Clare — there is a lengthy quarantine period required for anyone to enter the Bachelor bubble, so there may have been some foresight required. Production had to at least know there was a chance fairly early on that something like this could happen with Clare, and they nee3ded another option.

In speaking on this transition process (sparked by Clare’s clear interest in Dale) to The Hollywood Reporter, here is some of what show host Chris Harrison had to say:

“There really wasn’t a lightbulb moment. It really happened very organically and, yes, it was quick … As producers, you always have to go with the flow and be ready to embrace change, and drama and whatever happens. And we’ve done a really good job of doing that over the last several years. Clare brought us a different circumstance and we had to lean into that.”

Some of the guys currently on this season are likely going to be given a choice — stay and try to pursue love with Tayshia, or go home and start from scratch there. There’s also a chance a few more guys may be brought in, as well. This is going to be a super weird season, but we are admittedly quite interested to see how it plays out.

