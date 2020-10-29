Big Brother 22 All-Stars: Where are the backyard interviews?







We know that over the years with Big Brother, there is a time-honored tradition when it comes to backyard interviews after the finale. Yet, this is a year that shatters just about every tradition out there.

For more of the latest Big Brother 22 finale coverage, be sure to watch the latest below! Once you check that out, subscribe to Matt and Jess on YouTube for more and then also view our show playlist.

So will there even be backyard interviews this year? That’s something that is far from confirmed — as a matter of fact, we haven’t heard anything about it and it seems unlikely that they will exist in their typical form. Think about the global health crisis, and the fact that backyard interviews are not exactly essential to the game. There may be some interviews that still come out virtually tonight, but there’s nothing on the CBS live-feeds website that suggests that backyard interviews are happening. Safety does have to come first, and those backyard interviews do typically involve a good many people being in a small place.

Of course, beyond any interviews that do happen from afar tonight, there will be a whole heap of press interviews that happen tomorrow.

Hopefully, the backyard interviews are a tradition that does come back next year, though we admit that there’s a lot of stuff that we have to get through in the real world before we can even speak for sure on some of that.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Brother

Do you want to see some backyard interviews on Big Brother next year?

Will you be sad they don’t happen this time around, provided that they don’t happen? Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







