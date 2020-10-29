This Is Us season 5: Writers debunk Randall’s mother – therapist theory







It didn’t take a long period of time for some new theories to come out when it comes to This Is Us season 5, especially when it comes to Randall’s mother. We learned that she didn’t die at the time in which everyone thought, which means that there is still a chance in order to see her in the present.

With that being said, there is an important question worth asking here: Could Randall’s mother be the new therapist he is seeking out? In the minutes that followed the finale, this was by far the biggest theory that was out there. Yet, it’s also one that has been already denied.

In a new post on Twitter, the show’s official writers’ room confirmed that you won’t see Randall’s mother as his new therapist. We can’t even say for sure that we are going to see her in the present! There are so many mysteries that the series has yet to unlock and over time, we’ll have to see how some of those play out. One of the things we’re personally wondering about is whether or not William actually knew that Laurel was still alive, and for whatever reason chose not to say anything. It feels unlikely, but it’s ultimately hard to know for sure.

Remember that This Is Us is going to make you wait a little while for new episodes — there is nothing next week, so November 10 will be when you get a chance to return to the action.

She is not going to end up as Randall’s therapist. #ThisIsUs — ThisIsUsWriters (@ThisIsUsWriters) October 28, 2020

