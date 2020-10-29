Supernatural season 15 gets its own Twitter emoji ahead of series finale







As we are nearing the end of the run for Supernatural, we are very much glad to know this: The show has finally received its own emoji!

As it is revealed in the tweet below, posting anything on the social-media site with #Supernatural, #SPN, #CastielForever, #WinchestersForever, or #SPNFamilyForever will get you the custom emoji of the famed Impala after the fact. It’s a beautiful thing, no? We kinda love that Warner Bros. TV and The CW did this, given that these custom emoji are not something that is cheap to get. There’s often a process that goes into having them appear on the social-media site, and only a select few shows really go for them.

Ultimately, we see this emoji as yet another way that Supernatural is thanking their fans for all of the support — support that has been there for a decade and a half. One of the most important things to note here is that this was a show that, years down the road, was very much on the bubble. There was no guarantee that it would be able to come back for some more episodes, and it did time and time again. It did to the point where it’s getting to do something that very few other shows get a chance to do — have a proper ending of its own choosing.

There are just a tiny handful of episodes left, and over the course of them, we expect that we’ll see a battle like no other between the Winchesters and Chuck. There is going to be an intense showdown, but in the end here we have a feeling that we’re going to see a conclusion that is more personal and about the relationship that these two brothers have with each other. That’s been there from the very beginning.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Supernatural right now

What do you want to see on Supernatural before the series concludes?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to also stick around for some other news. (Photo: The CW.)

One last ride, Baby. Tweet any of these hashtags to reveal! 😏 pic.twitter.com/MroKBeMPAA — Supernatural (@cw_spn) October 26, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







