The Amazing Race 32 episode 4 preview: What’s ahead in Paraguay?

One of the things that we are currently thrilled about with this season is that there’s a real effort to show us as many different locations as possible. We’re shifting from Manaus in Brazil to now Paraguay, which has its own unique culture and cool locations.

In terms of the remaining teams, we’re sure that there is going to be some interesting conflict coming up. Will & James made the decision tonight to eliminate Leo & Alana, but that choice blew up in their face when Leo & Alana still found a way to survive. Jerry & Frank are gone, and after three straight elimination legs, we have to think that a non-elimination could be coming soon. Will it be this coming leg? We personally hope so, given the fact the race is better when you have a lot of different contestants in the mix.

Meanwhile, there is one other interesting twist that still hasn’t reared its head in the game — what’s going to be happening when it comes to the Yield! Remember that everyone still has those hourglasses, and that could prove to be rather important when it comes to determining how certain teams are going to be faring moving forward.

There are a lot of strong teams left — personally, though, our hope is that the big alliance gets broken up soon. They’re all likable, but it’s never as much fun watching a big group steamroll everyone.

