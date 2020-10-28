Dancing with the Stars 29: Kaitlyn Bristowe on Carrie Ann Inaba comments







Did Kaitlyn Bristowe really “give up” during Monday’s Dancing with the Stars 29 routine? We know that this is what judge Carrie Ann Inaba proclaimed during her critique before giving her a surprisingly-low score. It was a weird way to end the night, especially since Kaitlyn is widely considered to be one of the favorites to win this season.

Suffice it to say, Kaitlyn was shocked by the critique after the fact … and she’s certainly not alone in how she feels. Speaking to People Magazine, she went into some of her general feelings about the comment, and also how she feels like she did her absolute best:

“I’m starting to believe that it wasn’t just me. I came off and so many people were like, ‘What? I don’t remember that.’ … So people aren’t just sugarcoating it for me, because I want the feedback. I want to know if that’s what people saw. But to hear her say that, my soul was crushed, because I feel like this was one of the dances where I went out there and was like, ‘I’m going to hit this so hard and I’m not giving up.’

“To hear that, I felt so defeated after. That was my all. I know I could have done better in some places but I don’t feel like I ever gave up.”

The thing with Dancing with the Stars sometimes is that you can view a season like a story arc, and you can just consider Kaitlyn’s outing this time as a lower point of it. We’ve got confidence that once she gets onto the floor this Monday, things will change in a significant way and she’s start to rediscover more of her winning ways again.

What did you think about Kaitlyn Bristowe’s most-recent Dancing with the Stars routine?

