Dancing with the Stars 29 results: Was Monica Aldama eliminated?







Entering tonight’s Dancing with the Stars results, it was honestly tough to pinpoint who exactly would be the favorite to be eliminated. Everyone has been so strong for the bulk of this season!

Yet, as the performances unfolded throughout Villains Week, it felt at least reasonably clear to us that Monica Aldama was the person in the most jeopardy. She had the lowest scores of the night, and at the same time we’ve also seen her be in the bottom before.

With that being said, never say never when it comes to the way this show works, right? We have seen some surprises before, and that included seeing Johnny Weir in the bottom two last week. It’s possible that the theme of the night could have people voting for costumes more so than anything else.

Now, let’s get to the results – The bottom two celebrities on the night were Jeannie Mai and Monica … which was especially disappointing for Jeannie’s sake. She had a great routine tonight! She’s been awesome all season long.

What do you think about tonight’s Dancing with the Stars results?

