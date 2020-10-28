Coroner season 3, Burden of Truth season 4 coming to The CW







If you enjoyed both Coroner and Burden of Truth during their runs on The CW this year, we come bearing good news! You are going to have a chance to see both of them again coming up.

According to TVLine, you’re going to see these Canadian imports back for at least one more season each, which we assume will premiere at some point next year. (No guarantees, though, since the network could plug them in at any given time.) These are shows that have drawn solid audiences stateside, and we think that in general The CW values summer/early fall programming that is reasonably cost-effective and also of a certain quality. These two shows also have some familiar faces on them to American viewers, which makes the process of promoting them all the easier.

Now that we’ve confirmed this news, let’s go ahead and share some loglines … with a spoiler warning ahead.

Coroner season 3 – “[Season 3] returns with coroner Jenny Cooper moving past her trauma and embracing her whole self. In the process of healing, she and live-in boyfriend Liam are now separated, while Detective Donovan McAvoy faces his mortality in a new way. Ross stumbles his way through identity challenges, while Gordon hallucinates the possibility of a life once lived. In a series of touching, personal, and harrowing cases, this season addresses unorthodox therapy sessions, and uncomfortable, messy, and beautiful personal encounters. Jenny and those around her will come to truly understand what it means to be alive as they dance with death.”

Burden of Truth season 4 – “When a mining company reopens a dormant mine outside Millwood, Joanna and Billy, lawyers and new parents, step in to protect a local woman’s home from certain destruction. When the mine swiftly retaliates, Joanna is forced to confront a long-buried secret from her past and scramble to protect the future of her career and her family. As both sides prepare for war with the fate of Millwood at stake, Joanna and Billy must juggle their life with a newborn with waging a legal battle against a corporate titan.”

