NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 spoilers: The early story for Hetty







As you prepare for NCIS: Los Angeles season 12, you can go ahead and assume that Hetty will have an important role to play. Doesn’t she often?

Yet, one of the things that we’ve certainly recognized over time is that Hetty’s impact is often away from the screen just as much as it is on. We know that we’re seeing Linda Hunt early on in the season — the photo above (read more about that here) proves that. Yet, beyond that it sounds like she may be away for a little while due to potentially another mission.

Hetty’s story in the premiere seems to be tied mostly to Nell, at least based on what executive producer R. Scott Gemmill had to say to TVLine:

The last we saw Nell, she was going to resign and Hetty wasn’t exactly trying to talk her out of it, but suggested she takes her vacation days and think about what she wants to do. Well, in our first episode Nell has come to speak with Hetty, only to find that Hetty is not there.

Hetty’s more than likely off doing something that will be important down the road, but she may not be in communication with the team all of the time. This, in turn, could set up a position where someone else has to step into her role. We’ve been waiting for a while to see how Sam and/or Callen could handle a larger sort of leadership with the team, and this could be an opportunity. Of course, we also do wonder if this is something that Nell could also take on. There are a lot of different candidates, and despite whatever hints we’ve received in the past, we’ll see how things go as they unfold on-screen.

