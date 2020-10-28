Big Brother 23 premiere date hopes on CBS; is it renewed?







Following today’s big finale, it does make sense to want a Big Brother 23 — consider it a chance for the show to redeem itself. We still love the format and the series overall, and we’re equally eager to see producers shake things up after a disappointing all-star season.

For more of the latest Big Brother 22 finale coverage, be sure to watch the latest below! Once you check that out, subscribe to Matt and Jess on YouTube for more and then also view our show playlist.

So what do we know at the moment? Let’s start with the fact that the show has kicked off a casting search already! This is an immensely successful show for CBS, one that has a loyal audience and solid ratings — even if they are down slightly for this particular season. It’s still performing better than almost anything else the network puts on the air during the summer.

This afternoon, it was confirmed the the show is coming back, with Julie Chen Moonves also returning as host. The plan is for a summer premiere date, similar to season 21 and prior.

While almost everything at the moment is subject to change still due to the global health crisis, Big Brother was able to show this year that they have a real affinity for making things work during tough times. They may be able to premiere now in their standard June timeslot with the same accommodations that they figured out for this season — though we obviously hope there is a vaccine by then and the world is so much safer.

As for some other things we’re hoping for, it starts with a cast of all newbies who can discover and enjoy this season for the first time — and with fresh eyes! Also, we hope that producers figure out some sort of way to halt the big alliances from coming in and dominating early on. That has more or less wrecked recent seasons of Big Brother.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Brother

When you want to see Big Brother 23 premiere on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, be sure to keep coming back for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







