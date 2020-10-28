The Masked Singer spin-off The Masked Dancer finds host, judges







We knew that Fox was planning a spin-off to The Masked Singer (returning tonight) entitled The Masked Dancer. Now, we’ve gotten a better overall sense of who the on-air talent is going to be.

The host for the proceedings on The Masked Dancer is actor Craig Robinson, who has some hosting experience in the past courtesy of Last Comic Standing. He’s also well-known for being Darryl on The Office. He will be joined on the show by former The Masked Singer contestant Brian Austin Green, singer/dancer Paula Abdul, High School Musical alum Ashley Tisdale, and Ken Jeong, who apparently does not have enough other gigs with The Masked Singer and I Can See Your Voice, which is currently on the air.

The idea from The Masked Dancer was a combination of the original show (adapted itself from a Korean format) and then The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which had a number of Masked Dancer skits that it aired over time. The premise is pretty similar to The Masked Singer, though we have to imagine that the clues are going to need to be more specific in order for the judges to have any clue who these people are. At least on the original show, you could compare the singing voices to someone else — here, it’s so much harder since very few people see celebrities dance on a regular basis.

While we’re still not sure that the world really needs The Masked Dancer, we won’t pretend to be surprised that we’re getting it. This is a franchise that clearly makes some money, and it’s also a show that can be put together in a relatively-easy way during a pandemic. All you have to do is space out all of the on-air talent and utilize the same testing and safety protocols that have become standard for productions all across the board.

