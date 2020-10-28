The Bachelorette spoilers: Will Clare’s guys stay for Tayshia Adams?







If you saw last night’s The Bachelorette, you now know it’s official: Tayshia Adams is coming aboard this season. Clare Crawley is set to depart sooner rather than later, and one of the larger questions that remains is this: Are some of her guys going to follow her?

At this point, it does seem obvious that Dale is going to take off with Clare given that the two have had such a connection from the very beginning of the season. Yet, with everyone else there are question marks. Are they going to take a chance at finding love with Tayshia? Based on the newly-released synopsis for next Thursday’s episode, Chris Harrison is going to give them that opportunity:

Chris then delivers more astonishing news to the remaining men – if they are willing to take a second chance at love, there’s a surprise waiting for them.

We would imagine that there may be a few more guys brought in just for Tayshia, mostly because it doesn’t feel fair to her to just have a bunch of people cast for Clare who may be struggling with their feelings there. Yet, with Tayshia there’s a chance for the show to start fresh and to deliver a season that may feel more like what you would expect.

Is it hard to fault Clare for falling for a guy and not being remotely interested in the rest of the process? Sure, since in a way, this is closer to what people do in real life. Yet, this show is not real life, and it does make you wonder if Clare was really the right person to be the lead of this show in the first place. There are certainly reasons to ask the questions now!

