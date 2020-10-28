This Is Us season 5 episode 3 spoilers: Will Kate and Toby adopt?







Want to get a sense of what is coming on This Is Us season 5 episode 3 in two weeks? Rest assured that a lot of the drama from premiere night is continuing — yet, there is no clear answer as to how the big Randall twist will unfold from here.

There was nothing within the promo for episode 3 that gave us a sense that Randall is about to meet his biological mother, who may very well still be out there alive. Because we learned she is not actually dead, that does open the metaphorical pandora’s box up to other possibilities.

What we did see within that promo, however, was a bevy of other stuff. Take, for example, Kate and Toby getting a chance to spend some time with the match from the adoption agency. Are they going to be perfect candidates to welcome this baby? You can see them getting excited about the possibility, but there is also that fear that the mother could end up changing their mind.

Meanwhile, within this upcoming episode you are also going to see the story continue to develop for Kevin and Madison. The two seem to be very much on the same page when it comes to raising the twins together. Yet, that doesn’t mean that this relationship will be perfect. There could be some other bumps in the road, and beyond just that we imagine that they will have to figure out if they can end up a romantic couple in the end. They are now engaged, sure, but it wasn’t exactly the grandest moment on the show so far.

