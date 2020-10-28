NCIS season 18: Wilmer Valderrama hypes ‘bigger than ever’ episodes







We’re now a handful of weeks away from NCIS season 18 premiering on CBS, so why not enjoy a little more hype behind the scenes?

One of the big questions that we’ve had entering this season is precisely how much we’re going to see insofar as scale goes, given that there are some production limitations that NCIS is being forced to work within. Take, for example, not having anywhere near as many extras, or possibly having fewer scenes that can realistically be done within the protocols caused by the global health crisis.

Yet, the show is still finding a way to make things work — as a matter of fact, some of the stories may be bigger and bolder than ever before. In a new post on his Instagram Stories, cast member Wilmer Valderrama noted that some upcoming episodes are poised to be “bigger than ever,” meaning the show is not skimping on bringing a lot of drama to the table. He also shared an image of what appeared to be emergency-response vehicles being involved somehow in a storyline. The episode that the cast is working on right now is apparently big, but he couldn’t say that much more about it.

We know that the November premiere is going to be big — after all, we’re tying up some loose ends when it comes to Gibbs and Fornell! After that, we also know that an epic installment is coming courtesy of the 400th episode.

