The Bachelorette: Clare Crawley boots Yosef Aborady in dramatic fashion







We knew that Tuesday night’s The Bachelorette had dumpster-fire potential, and we got it with Yosef Aborady and Clare Crawley.

What happened? It started early on in this episode, where Yosef decided that he needed to confront Clare about some of his misgivings. He was upset that she said the guys were “there for her,” which he felt was a huge show of disrespect. Then, he tore into her over the “classless” dodgeball date, which he claims he would have never done set it would have set a bad example.

Ultimately, we do think Yosef is right in that the date was totally gross, but his delivery was atrocious and the longer he talked, the more that he came across as a total jerk. He wouldn’t let her talk, kept referring to her as the “oldest Bachelorette” as though there was nothing else about her, and eventually was booted out of the show altogether.

Moments after what happened, Clare got another reminder that Dale was the Mr. Right given that he was the one who stood up for her after what happened. It’s weird that this was the opportunity to see both how bad of a show villain Yosef was and then also how much Clare cares for Dale and how he is obviously a frontrunner over everyone else.

Now hopefully, we never have to see Yosef in Bachelor Nation ever again.

