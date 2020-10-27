SEAL Team season 4 spoilers: A lot of surprises, changes coming up







SEAL Team season 4 is poised to be one of the most-exciting things about the CBS fall schedule, and for a lot of different reasons. For starters, we’re going to have a chance to see a ton of different action-packed missions, and then we’ll also get some updates on a few different characters. What’s going to happen with Clay? How do you follow up on the Jason, Mandy revelations in the premiere?

For some more news when it comes to SEAL Team in video form, be sure to watch some of the latest at the bottom of this article! Once you do that, remember to subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other news and then also view our show playlist. We’ll have some other updates coming before too long.

Ultimately, it seems like change is going to be in the midst of every single storyline in season 4, and that is something that showrunner Spencer Hadnut discussed further in a chat with TVLine:

“[A] lot of those characters will make some choices in the first few episodes — and some will have choices made for them … When we get to these first two episodes, the audience will be surprised by what Bravo looks like.”

That element of surprise is exciting, but of course we hope that most of Bravo is still somehow still together. What is SEAL Team without the team part of it? One of the central struggles of this series is wondering how long Bravo can be together. We know that this is not an easy job, and it’s certainly not something that a lot of people do forever.

Unfortunately, the wait until SEAL Team season 4 is still set to be a long one — you’re going to have to keep your eyes peeled until we get around to late November.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to SEAL Team right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to SEAL Team season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around to get some more news on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







